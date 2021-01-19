GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ 200th birthday celebration for Elizabeth Blackwell, the first U.S. woman to receive a medical degree, will honor another American icon as well, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
HWS officials said Ginsburg’s children will accept the Elizabeth Blackwell Award on their mother’s behalf in “recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievements and public service, including authorship of landmark decisions impacting women’s rights and gender discrimination.”
Ginsburg will be honored posthumously as the 41st recipient of the Elizabeth Blackwell Award in a ceremony in New York City on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
HWS President Joyce Jacobsen, board Chairman Craig Stine and Trustee Allison Morrow will present the award to Jane Ginsburg, professor of literary and artistic property law at Columbia Law School. Ginsburg’s son, James Steven Ginsburg, founder and president of Cedille Records, will join remotely from Chicago.
The event will be livestreamed, with details available closer to the date.
Members of the HWS community are invited to gather in the Vandervort Room for a viewing party of the presentation at 7:30 p.m.
According to an HWS release, the Elizabeth Blackwell Award is given to women whose lives “exemplify outstanding service to humanity, with two aspects of Dr. Blackwell’s own story guiding the selection of honorees: first, she was a woman whose life opened doors to other women by conspicuous professional achievement in a previously male-dominated occupation. Second, she lived a life of service, in which her talents and skills were offered to aid and benefit others. Recipients of the Elizabeth Blackwell Award are women who have achieved and women who have served.”
Ginsburg, only the second woman to serve on the nation’s highest court — Sandra Day O’Connor was the first — took her seat on Aug. 10, 1993. HWS noted that Ginsburg became a feminist icon for her rulings on gender equality and nondiscrimination in the Constitution.
“Women’s rights are an essential part of the overall human rights agenda, trained on the equal dignity and ability to live in freedom all people should enjoy,” she said.
HWS said her opinions on a number of cases “changed the everyday lives of women, members of the LGBTQ community and those with disabilities.” Former President Bill Clinton, who nominated her, called Ginsburg “a force for consensus-building,” noting that her “life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union. And her powerful dissents reminded us that we walk away from our Constitution’s promise at our peril.”
The Elizabeth Blackwell Award was presented most recently in 2015 to Janet Yellen, former chair of the Federal Reserve. Other notable recipients include Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright.