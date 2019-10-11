GENEVA — She’s been on the job since early July, but now it’s time for Hobart and William Smith Colleges to celebrate the first female president in their history.
Next Friday, Oct. 18, Joyce Jacobsen will be inaugurated as the 29th president of Hobart College and the 18th of William Smith College during an investiture ceremony that will be held outdoors, rain or shine, on the Hobart Quad.
HWS officials said the inauguration, which starts at 11:30 a.m., will include speeches, readings and musical performances from members of the HWS community.
“This moment marks an exciting new chapter in the history of the Colleges, one in which we can reflect on our past and celebrate the future as Dr. Joyce P. Jacobsen is officially installed as president of the Colleges,” said Tom Bozzuto, president of the HWS Board of Trustees. “A noted economist, educator and administrator, President Jacobsen has a unique perspective on higher education that will empower our dedicated and creative community — students, faculty, staff, alums, families and friends — to forge paths to success as individuals and as an institution.”
According to HWS, the inaugural celebration continues throughout the day, with a community lunch under a tent on the Quad at 12:30 p.m.
The lunch will be followed by a 3:30 p.m. panel discussion in Albright Auditorium on free speech, civil liberties and higher education, with national experts, including Brian Casey, president of Colgate University; Andrew Celli, civil liberties attorney at Emery Celli Brinckerhoff & Abady LLP; Sharmaine Bradham LaMar, general counsel at Swarthmore College; and Justin Rose, associate professor of political science at HWS. Lou Guard, vice president and general counsel at HWS, will moderate the panel.
Other events include an excursion to the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, campus tours and classroom drop-in hours in courses across the curriculum.
The day culminates with the Inauguration Dinner in the Great Hall of Saga, at 6 p.m., with the Presidents’ Ball immediately following.