GENEVA — Has climate change affected the hydrology or water movement of the 11 Finger Lakes?
That question will be explored during a Zoom session set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25. It’s sponsored by Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association.
Steve Shaw will present “30 Years of Climate Change Science: What Do We Know and Not Know about Hydrologic Changes in the Finger Lakes?” Shaw is an associate professor at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry in the Department of Environmental Resource Engineering in Syracuse.
SLPWA officials say while there is strong scientific certainty that increased greenhouse gas emissions are modifying the global climate, understanding how these changes may occur on a local scale remains less certain, particularly regarding hydrologic processes.
Shaw will talk about what scientists do and do not know about the most likely changes in future precipitation, flooding and droughts in the Finger Lakes region. The program will suggest strategies for making decisions and implementing adaptation measures, even in the face of regional uncertainty.
To register for the Zoom event, visit www.senecalake.org/events.