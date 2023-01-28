GENEVA — Tomás Gonzalez figured he was going to hear some bad news when he got a phone call shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.
“Whenever it rings at that time it can’t be good,” said Gonzalez, the former owner of Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante who lives above the Seneca Street restaurant.
He was right about that. The call was from a Geneva police officer, but Gonzalez was as much puzzled as alarmed by what the officer was saying.
“They asked if I knew where my car was? I said as far as I know it’s in the downtown parking lot (near the restaurant),” Gonzalez said. “They asked if I gave anyone permission to take it? I said absolutely not. They said ‘Well, we are chasing it and will let you know what happened.’ “
As it turns out, his vehicle — a 2015 Hyundai Sonata — allegedly had been stolen from the parking lot by a 15-year-old Rochester youth accused of smashing a rear window, climbing in, and “hot wiring” the vehicle to start it. Gonzalez said from talking to police later, he leared the youth apparently found a blanket in the back seat, stuffed it where the window was and went to the nearby Byrne Dairy, where police spotted the vehicle.
“The police noticed the damage ... and knew something was wrong,” Gonzalez said. “A police officer approached the man and he took off.”
In a news release Thursday afternoon, Geneva police Lt. Matt Colton said the vehicle was seen going the wrong way on Union Street — Union is a one-way street near Byrne Dairy — without the headlights on. He said the driver did not pull over for a traffic stop.
Police chased the vehicle to an apartment complex on Reed Street Extension in the town of Geneva, where police said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran. He was found and taken into custody.
While Colton would not speculate, Gonzalez nay be one of many victims of a “TikTok challenge.” In this case, car thieves target certain models of 2010-2021 Kia and Hyundai vehicles that use a mechanical key, not a fob and/or push button to start the car. After getting in unlocked vehicles or breaking in, the thieves — most are teenagers — take apart the steering column housing and insert a USB cable to start the vehicle without using traditional hot-wiring techniques. The car can be driven away less than a minute later, according to media reports.
“I didn’t even know this was a thing,” said Gonzalez, who is well known for singing to diners at Bella’s.
Earlier this week, Colton reported that city police had responded to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins. In every case, the suspects targeted Kia or Hyundai vehicles, with most parked in the areas of Pulteney Street, South Main Street, and Worthington Avenue.
That was followed by Thursday’s incident involving Gonzalez’s vehicle.
“We have not had any more reports of stolen vehicles or attempts to steal a vehicle,” Colton said Friday. “There was a total of three vehicles that were attempted to be stolen, two stolen vehicles, and one recovered stolen vehicle from the city of Rochester.”
Geneva police transferred custody of the Rochester teen to the Rochester Police Department, which had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of third-degree grand larceny.
The teen’s local charges will be handled through the Ontario County Probation Department through family court. Colton said the juvenile will be petitioned on the crime of third-degree grand larceny, a felony. Colton would not commit to labeling the alleged theft part of the social media challenge.
“The juvenile has family here in Geneva, which is why he was here,” Colton said. “I don’t know enough about the TikTok challenge to make any comments on that.”
The Times emailed sheriffs and police chiefs in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties. The only one who reported the theft of a Kia or Hyundai was Newark police Chief Rich Martin, who said one vehicle was stolen in the village and later found in Rochester. Martin, a former Rochester police officer, did not say if the vehicle was abandoned or an arrest was made.
Other area law enforcement officials said while they have heard of the challenge, they have not seen it in their jurisdictions. Some used the word “yet.”
“Canandaigua PD has not had any incidents yet,” Chief Matt Nielsen said. “I am certainly knocking loudly on my desk now that you brought this up.”
“We are aware of the trend but have not seen it in Penn Yan,” village Police Chief Tom Dunham said.
According to recent reporting by Rochester TV station WHAM, more than half the vehicles in the Rochester PD’s impound lot are Kias or Hyundais. Police said the TikTok trend is popular with teens who are too young to drive or barely old enough.
“Unfortunately, it is bringing a lot of danger to our community with the way these cars are being driven around the city and around our community,” Rochester PD Lt. Greg Bello said. “If you look around, some of these cars are crashed as well.”
While police are urging people to lock their vehicles and park in a well-lit area, Gonzalez said he did just that.
“I always park right in the middle of the lot, under a lamppost. Who is going to mess with a car under a light in the middle of a parking lot?” he said. “Unfortunately, the situation is what it is ... and I’m going through the insurance process now. I just hope people read this article and realize this is happening here.”