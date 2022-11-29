SENECA FALLS — Residents of this community are invited to write about the impact and message that the “It’s a Wonderful Life” movie of 1946 has had on their lives, with those thoughts to be included in a time capsule.
Those wishing to add a written message to the time capsule are welcome to drop their note or letter off a the It’s a Wonderful Life Museum, 32 Fall St., during this year’s Wonderful Life Festival Dec. 9-11. Messages can also be sent to It’s a Wonderful Life Museum, P. O. Box 642, Seneca Falls, 13148.
The time capsule project will be announced at a Dec. 9 press conference at the museum, beginning at 9 a.m.
At that time, the bells of the Real Bedford Falls will ring 20 times in honor of the 20th anniversary of the first visit to Seneca Falls by actress Karolyn Grimes, who played little Zuzu Bailey in the Frank Capra movie. She has come to Seneca Falls every year for the past 20 years to help promote the movie and this community as the inspiration for Bedford Falls in the movie. Capra was said to have stopped here en route to nearby Auburn before beginning work on his movie. Supporters of this idea cite the many similarities between Bedford Falls and Seneca Falls of the 1940s.
The time capsule will be opened in December 2046, the 100th anniversary of the film’s premiere.
Grimes will be joined by four other actors from the film to launch the time capsule project: Jimmy Hawkins, who played Tommy Bailey; Michael Chapin, who played young George Bailey’s friend; and Donald and Ronald Collins, who played young Peter Bailey.
Also scheduled to be on hand are Monica Capra Hodges, Frank Capra’s granddaughter, and Mary Owen, actress Donna Reed’s (Mary Bailey) daughter.
Hannah Capra Ermi, Frank Capra’s great-granddaughter, will announce the names of people who have agreed to be part of a team representing younger generations, ranging in age from 10-39. They include Charles and Andrea King, the great-great-grandchildren of Charles Fornesi, the first Italian to permanently settle in Seneca Falls and builder of the first movie theater here. The building that housed the theater is now the location of the IAWL Museum.
Fifth-grade students from Elizabeth Cady Stanton School have created four posters to be included in the time capsule.
As part of the museum’s expansion plans, which will be on display, the museum plans to recreate important set scenes from the movie. A safe like the one used in the Bailey Brothers Building and Loan will be created to house the time capsule.
Generations Bank officials will serve as advisors and ensure the safety of the items in the capsule.
Call the museum at 315-568-5838 with questions.