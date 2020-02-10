HURON — Members of the Alton Fire Department are being credited with rescuing an ice fishermen who fell through the ice on Sodus Bay Sunday afternoon.
Two men, a father and son from Amherst in Erie County near Buffalo, were ice fishing near Briscoe Cove on the west side of Sodus Bay, south of Sodus Point, when the ice reportedly gave way.
Other nearby fishermen saw the incident and called 911. Alton received a call just after noon for a report of two ice fishermen that fell through the ice. New York State Police reported that first responders and a civilian attempted to save the father, Jason Brudz, but were unsuccessful. The Alton Fire Department launched a rescue boat that allowed them to rescue Brudz from the icy water. He was about 30 feet offshore and clinging to ice when rescued.
His son, Fisher, was able to get out of the water without any help, troopers said.
Jason Brudz was taken to Rochester General Hospital for treatment while Fisher Brudz was taken to Newark Wayne Hospital. Officials say neither of them had life-threatening injuries.
In addition to Alton, North Rose and Sodus fire departments also responded.