WATERLOO — Anyone who grew up in this Seneca County village in the 1950s and ’60s will remember public ice skating at a fenced-in rink on Swift Street. It featured a yellow warming and skate-changing shed and a good-sized rink, providing a healthy, fun, outdoor winter activity.
After the village closed that facility in the 1970s, the asphalt was dug up, the fence and shed removed, and the site cleared for sale. A house now sits on that site.
Skaters haven’t had a place to go since — until now.
The village’s Recreation Department has installed a new rink behind the Community Center on Oak Street, where another place with many fond memories for Waterloo kids used to be — the Little League field.
“We tried to create a rink on the outdoor basketball court behind the Community Center, but we couldn’t get it to work,” village Recreation Director Mike Slywka said. “Talk about trying it somewhere else came up a few years ago by village Trustees Lee Boise and Les Marquart.”
Slywka said his research on temporary rinks — where they have been installed and work well — turned up a company called Easy Ice near Boston. The company offered a rink with clipped-together sideboards and a liner to hold the water. Slywka and another recreation department employee put it together last week; with the onset of cold weather, he will ask the fire department to fill it with water and hope for 3-5 days of temperatures 32 degrees or colder to freeze it.
The rink is 100 feet long and 60 feet wide. Slywka said the rink cost $5,864. There will be no additional staff costs.
“We don’t have a Zamboni,” joked Slywka, referring to the machine that cleans the ice between periods of hockey games at rinks nationwide. “We think we can come up with something that will keep the snow off it and add a thin layer of new water. It will be trial and error until we figure it out.”
The new rink will be on the infield area of the old Little League baseball field, an area now used for soccer games.
Slywka said users will have to bring their own skates for now. Skate rentals may be considered in the future, depending on the demand. Benches and bleachers have been moved around the rink for seating and skate-changing.
“For now, it will be open daytime hours,” Slywka said. “There are old lights from the Little League days that don’t work, but we may try to get them working to allow for nighttime skating.
“We’ll play it by ear and see how it goes,” Slywka added.
Face coverings are required and social distancing on and off the ice mandated. Skating will be free.
Slywka said putting in nets for hockey games may be considered in the future.
Speaking at the Dec. 14 Village Board meeting, Trustee Lee Boise said information about the rink has been put on the village’s Facebook page and generated many “likes.”