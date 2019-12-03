PENN YAN — While the snow that fell on the Finger Lakes area Sunday into Monday was not a surprise, the start of the storm Sunday morning did catch many off guard.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said sleet and freezing rain caused an icy glaze on roads, making it nearly impossible for vehicles to get up and down steep hills. That included parts of Route 14A between Penn Yan and Dundee, and Route 364 at the Benton/Potter town line.
“We had over two dozen incidents across the county involving cars due to icy conditions, either sliding off highways or stuck on hills,” Spike said. “In some cases, officers were on the scene for a couple of hours as icy conditions made it hazardous to drive until the roads were salted and sanded by highway departments.”
Spike issued a travel advisory Sunday, as did sheriffs Kevin Henderson (Ontario County) and Tim Luce (Seneca County). The advisories were lifted Monday morning in Yates and Ontario, but Luce kept the Seneca County advisory active until Monday night.
Spike said most areas of Yates County got six to eight inches of snow, although some of the higher elevations saw 10 inches.
“We had to call in additional deputies, and state troopers were busy. The Yates 911 Center also required extra help due to extensive calls, and local garages were kept busy pulling cars from ditches,” Spike said. “We greatly appreciate the public heeding the travel advisory for no unnecessary travel, especially Sunday morning. That reduced the number of vehicles on the road.”
In Seneca County, Luce said weather conditions played a role in a one-vehicle crash Sunday on Route 96A in Fayette that knocked out power to more than 2,000 NYSEG customers. The driver hit a utility pole but was not injured.
Weather also was a factor in an Arc bus crash Monday on Route 318 in Seneca Falls. The driver — Dale Laise of Farmington — lost control of the bus, which spun 180 degrees and ended up on its side.
Luce said there was just one passenger on the bus. Laise and the unnamed passenger were treated at the scene by North Seneca Ambulance personnel for arm pain.
Henderson wants people to do more than clear enough snow off their vehicle so they can see.
“Remember to take the time to clean your entire car of snow and ice,” he said. “Also, people should be moving over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks.”