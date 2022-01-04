ITALY — The identity of a male who died in a fiery crash early on New Year’s Day is expected to be released Tuesday.
Yates County sheriff’s deputies responded to Italy Valley Road, near Clute Road, at approximately 2:30 a.m. By the time deputies arrived, the Naples Fire Department had put out the flames.
Sheriff Ron Spike said the driver was burned beyond recognition, and other identifying information on the vehicle and contents were also destroyed. County Coroner Kathy McGrath sent the body to the Monroe County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification through dental records.
Spike, who noted the crash happened near the Yates/Ontario county line, said Monday afternoon that the identity likely would not be released to the media until Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office accident investigation unit was on the scene for several hours after the crash. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.