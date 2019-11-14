WATERLOO — Starting in January, the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency will be required to live-stream broadcasts of its meetings.
The discussion on how to meet the new state requirement will start today when the IDA governance committee meets at noon in the county office building.
“The two options are to do this in-house by purchasing video equipment and the required software and training staff to do this, or to hire a third-party contractor to do it,” explained IDA Executive Director Bob Aronson. “There are no waivers. All IDAs have to do this, so our Jan. 9 meeting will be live-streamed on the internet, assuming we have a good internet connection in our usual meeting room in the county building.
“We are talking to the county’s information-technology people,” Aronson continued. “The state is requiring this for public hearings as well, but there is a clause saying it should be done whenever practicable, and some of the hearings are in places that might not have a good internet connection.”
He said while the governance committee will be updated today, there will be a more detailed discussion at the full IDA board meeting slated for Dec. 5.
The governance committee also will discuss adding a new sexual harassment policy, re-adopting existing policies without modification, performing an annual review of the Revolving Loan Fund, and conducting a self-evaluation.
The IDA, county Economic Development Corp. and county Funding Corp. governance committees — the latter two will meet after the IDA wraps up — will discuss nominations for 2020 officer positions.