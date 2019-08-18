WATERLOO — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency board of directors Friday added its consent to Peninsula Pacific’s purchase of all of the Wilmot family’s equity interest in the del Lago Resort & Casino.
The board voted 6-0 to give its approval to the Peninsula Pacific acquisition, for an undisclosed price. The Wilmots, based in the Rochester area, had a 50 percent share in the town of Tyre casino. Peninsula Pacific, operated by Brent Stevens, currently has the other 50 percent interest.
After the deal is completed, Peninsula Pacific will have 100 percent of the business and plans to recapitalize the $440 million casino project.
The Tyre Town Board gave its approval to the sale Thursday night.
The IDA has an agreement with the Wilmots and Peninsula Pacific, dated Dec. 15, 2015, to provide a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement, a sales tax exemption and a mortgage tax exemption under a lease and leaseback agreement.
“There is a Community Mitigation Plan in place that requires any change in ownership of del Lago to be approved by the Tyre Town Board and the IDA,’’ said Robert Halpin, attorney for the IDA.
“The family will still have a financial interest and will stay involved. We’re not going anywhere. We’re proud to have helped build and develop the casino to where it is up and running and stable,’’ said James Wilmot, who was present at the meeting with his father, Thomas Wilmot.
“We appreciate the county’s support. We could not have done this without you,’’ added Thomas Wilmot after the vote.
