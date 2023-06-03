WATERLOO — The cost-benefit analysis of two Lodi solar projects show a nearly 12-to-1 ratio of benefits over costs.
The reports are part of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency review of applications for financial aid from the solar project sponsors. The reports will be part of a 6 p.m. June 6 public hearing on the two proposal at the Lodi Fire Hall on Route 414.
The Lodi PV Solar project will be a 5 megawatt facility on 30 acres on Route 414. The Lodi II PV Solar project will also be a 5 megawatt facility on 30 acres adjacent to the other parcel.
The Lodi PV project would receive $265,999 in property tax savings under terms of a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement. Without a PILOT, the project would be liable for $694,770 in property taxes. With it, that tax bill is $428,771.
An exemption from paying sales tax on equipment, supplies and materials for the project will save the company $503,249. The project cost is estimated at $8.1 million. An exemption from paying a mortgage recording tax would save $18,396.
The cost of proving the financial aid package i$787,644. The benefits in term of a half-time job, $8.1 million in capital costs, PILOT payments and an $81,760 IDA agency fee is $9.4 million, according to the report.
The Lodi II PV project would be provided $282,289 in property tax breaks over 15 years, a $503,249 benefit from a sales tax exemption and $18,398 in a mortgage tax exemption for total costs of $803,934. Total benefits in terms of ongoing payroll, capital costs, PILOT payments and an IDA agency fee of $81,760 totals $9.4 million.
• • •
At its May meeting, the IDA board of directors was advised by Executive Director Sarah Davis that four companies with active financial assistance agreements did not meet their 2022 job-retention or -creation commitments: BonaDent Dental Laboratories, del Lago Resort & Casino, Deep Dairy LLC, and ITT Goulds Pumps.
Staff reached out to the companies asking for letters explaining the deficiency and any corrective action the company is taking to make additional hires.
As of May, BonaDent and del Lago responded, saying they are making additional efforts to hire on both fronts. BonaDent has a new program in place and is taking steps to recruit.
Once the IDA gets responses from Deep Dairy and ITT Goulds Pumps, they will be provided to the board for review.