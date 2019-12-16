SENECA FALLS — People began putting their ideas down on paper Monday on how to spend $10 million in state money to revitalize this community's 116.2-acre downtown.
Four tables of 7-8 people discussed and wrote down what they'd like to see happen. The participants examined easels with proposals from a local planning committee, and wrote notes to consultants about what they liked and didn't like, and how to makde ideas better.
Led by Edward Flynn of LaBella Associates, the session kicked off a public process that will culminate in April with a final selection of projects to submit to the state for approval and funding. The state will announce which projects they accept in July. Project areas include public improvements, private development, revolving loans and grants and branding and marketing.