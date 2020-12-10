CANANDAIGUA — An update on Tuesday’s fatal crash on Route 332, including the name of the deceased, will likely not come until Friday.
In an email to the Times Wednesday afternoon, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said he plans on holding a press conference Friday morning at the sheriff’s office in Canandaigua.
“I will be releasing the names and going over our findings from the investigation,” Henderson said.
The four-vehicle crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Route 332 near Airport Road. A deputy saw the crash and immediately called for assistance.
Henderson said a northbound tractor-trailer was turning onto Airport Road when two southbound passenger vehicles hit the back of the trailer. One of the vehicles, a sedan, was dragged through the intersection and hit a fourth vehicle that was stopped on Airport Road for a red light.
The sedan caught fire, which was quickly extinguished by the deputy. Three people in the car had to be extricated by the Canandaigua Fire Department.
Henderson said the driver, whom he would identify only as a 39-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene by a county coroner. Two passengers, ages 12 and 17, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. One of those passengers was airlifted.
The drivers of the other vehicles were checked over at the scene by fire and ambulance personnel but did not need to be taken to a hospital.
Henderson said while the investigation is ongoing, early indications show speed was a factor.