GENEVA — As of Tuesday, city police had not revealed the identity of the man found dead Sunday evening behind Geneva General Hospital.
“Since this is an ongoing investigation, there will be no more information released at this time,” Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Colton said Tuesday afternoon in an email to the Times. “I will update you when the time is appropriate, and now is not that time.”
The body was found at approximately 7 p.m. in a gravel parking lot behind the hospital campus. The death was determined to be suspicious based on the location and placement of the body. Police said the deceased is a white male from Seneca County in his mid-40s.
Anyone with information is urged to contact GPD Det. JD Winter at (315) 828-6780 or jdw@geneva.ny.us. Or, people can call 911 or the on-duty police department supervisor at (315) 789-1111.
Police said all information can remain anonymous.