NEWARK — The leader of IEC Electronics said the sale of the company to Creation Technologies is a good thing.
“We’ll be part of a global company with more opportunities for growth and will be able to provide better benefits and employment opportunities for our employees,” said Jeff Schlarbaum, president and CEO of IEC.
On Thursday morning, IEC and Creation announced the sale, with Creation paying $15.35 per share in a cash deal valued at $242.3 million. The offer was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.
The transaction is expected to close by early October 2021.
Creation is a private company with headquarters in Boston, while IEC is publicly traded.
“A combination of IEC and Creation creates a leading medium volume, high-reliability electronics manufacturer with a customer service driven culture,” said Stephen P. DeFalco, chairman and CEO of Creation in a press release announcing the acquisition. “Furthermore, IEC and Creation’s complementary geographic footprints create a premier full-service North American supply chain for both companies’ customers.”
Schlarbaum said by phone Thursday that IEC was not looking to sell.
“We had not been seeking a buyer,” he said. “This was an unsolicited offer.”
Schlarbaum characterized the purchase price as very good for company stockolders.
IEC stock, listed on NASDAQ, closed at $15.27 per share Thursday, up $4.86, from yesterday’s close of $10.41. Its 52-week high was $17.98.
IEC manufactures highly complex, low-to-medium volume electronic manufacturing services for the aerospace, defense and medical industries. Creation Technologies is a global electronics manufacturing services supplier working in the aerospace, defense, medical and tech industrial the U.S., Canada, Mexico and China.
“The merger will augment IEC’s existing production capabilities with access to Creation’s existing low-cost manufacturing facilities in Mexico,” the companies said in the news release.
Schlarbaum said he’ll know more over the next few weeks about the future of senior leadership at IEC, including himself. Among the other things yet to shake out is whether the IEC name will change now that it is to become a subsidiary of Creation.
Schlarbaum said there’s little crossover in the market segments each company serves and called the acquisition by Creation a compliment to IEC and its workers.
“It reinforces the facilities and capabilities that we have in place here,” he said.
IEC is in the midst of a phased process of moving from its headquarters and principal manufacturing operations on Norton Street in Newark to its new facility at Silver Hill Technology Park, Schlarbaum noted.
Besides Newark, IEC has operations in Monroe County — it is moving from a plant on Emerson Street to the former home of Rochester Drug Cooperative at 50 Jetview Drive in Gates — and Albuquerque, New Mexico.
IEC employs about 700 in Newark, he said.