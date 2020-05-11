NEWARK — With a move to its new facility at Silver Hill Technology Park still on track for this summer, IEC Electronics is enjoying strong results for the first quarter of 2020 and the first half of its fiscal year.
On Wednesday, the Newark-based company reported revenues of $44.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, an 18.4 percent increase over revenues of $37.3 million for the same period last year. Profits and income are up in the second quarter, IEC reported, with net income more than doubling — from $700,000 in 2019 to $1.5 million in 2020.
For the first six months of fiscal 2020, IEC reported revenues of $88.9 million, a 22.2 percent increase over revenues of $72.7 million for the first six months of fiscal 2019.
“Our second quarter results continued the momentum built over the past few quarters,” said IEC President and CEO Jeffrey Schlarbaum. “We reported solid revenue growth of 18 percent compared to last fiscal year’s second quarter and significantly improved profitability. ... As our reputation as a premier provider of vertically integrated manufacturing solutions for mission critical and life-saving electronics continues to grow, we are attracting new projects from existing customers, taking market share away from fellow competitors, as well as winning new business awards from new customers.”
He said the company remains on track to open its new facility at Silver Hill off Route 88 and “are well-positioned to increase our market share to drive sustained organic revenue growth and profitability as we move through the back half of fiscal 2020.”
IEC is classified as an essential business, Schlarbaum noted, and saying that the company has “undertaken definitive precautions to ensure the health and safety of our employees while balancing the important role we serve fulfilling critical demands for the customers we serve. Importantly, we have deliberately maintained a 100 percent U.S. manufacturing footprint, which we believe makes us an increasingly attractive supply option for existing and potential customers given current and anticipated future trade complications associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Besides its Newark headquarters, IEC has plants in Rochester and Albuquerque, N.M.