SENECA FALLS — A production team from iHeart Radio will visit this Seneca County community to talk with local people about the “It’s A Wonderful Life” movie and its ties to Seneca Falls.
From Oct. 3-5, iHeart Radio staffers will interview select local residents about the iconic 1946 Frank Capra film, and the town’s past and present parallels to Bedford Falls. The interviews will be part of a podcast that uses the movie as a framework to discuss American life and ideals.
Associate producer Ruth Vaca noted that most of “It’s A Wonderful Life” is set in Bedford Falls on Christmas Eve 1945.
“We’d like to get a sense of Seneca Falls on that date,” Vaca said. “Maybe there are records of what happened on that day specifically, or that week.”
Other questions producers will pose to those being interviewed:
• Who would have been Seneca Falls’ 1945 equivalents of George Bailey and Mr. Potter. What became of their battles. What about their descendants?
• How would you tell the story of what has become of the town since 1945? Vaca said some may say that as a mill town, Bedford Falls might have fallen on hard times in the decades after and may actually have fared better as the casino-centric Pottersville?
• What played out in Seneca Falls?
• What would you say is the story of the town today for the new generation of adults? Where are things going?
• Can you point us to some townspeople you might see as modern equivalents of some of the characters in Bedford Falls, such as the librarian, the taxi driver, the cop everyone knows, the immigrant business owner, the bartender and the school teacher?
• How do you think the issues facing your town’s residents are similar and different than those facing Bedford Falls in the movie? Can you compare and contrast the outlooks and attitudes of the townspeople?
• How do you think most people in the town view the “Wonderful Life” movie every year? Are there any special traditions you’re aware of?
Founded in 2008, iHeart became the largest radio broadcaster in the nation three years ago. It is based in New York City as a podcast and radio streaming platform.