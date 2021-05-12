WATERLOO — As the Birthplace of Memorial Day, this community has hosted the American Civil War Memorial since 2008.
Memorial officials traditionally conduct an illumination and remembrance ceremony on Memorial Day weekend. This year, the ceremony will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, with those attending required to follow COVID-19 protocols on masks and social distancing.
There are 57 men from Waterloo who died in the Civil War as Union soldiers and that was a motivating factor for this community in planning the first formal Memorial Day observance in May 1866. That led to Congress declaring Waterloo as the Birthplace of Memorial Day in 1966.
The Civil War Memorial is at the corner of Locust and Washington streets. It pays tribute to the sacrifices made by citizens of Waterloo during the Civil War and recognizes the soldiers from the North and South who gave their lives in this conflict.
The memorial was designed by sculptor Pietro del Fabro of Princeton Junction, N.J. It includes a cenotaph — a monument to those buried elsewhere, especially one commemorating people who died in a war — for each man from Waterloo who died in battle. There also is a North South cenotaph recognizing all lives lost in the war. It is constructed of stones from the 36 states that existed at the end of the Civil War in 1865.
The ceremony consists of the command of the Grand Army of the Republic Past Commander-in-Chief, Gen. John Logan’s Order Number 11, which calls for the remembrance of soldiers on Memorial Day.
“Thanks to many donors, the American Civil War Memorial’s final element, the battle casualties plaque, has been installed on its base behind the Star Stone at the memorial site,” said Caren Cleaveland, Memorial Committee chairwoman.
“The plaque lists the top 10 battles fought with the highest casualties during the war and tells the story of the price that was paid by our county for civil rights,” she added.
The Department of New York Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War and the Mary Gahan Tent 109 are also involved in ceremonies at the memorial, helping to conduct tours.
Cleaveland said there has been an increase in the scheduled and non-scheduled tours and the memorial website has been receiving more than 52,000 visits quarterly.
For more information, contact Cleaveland at ccleavel@yahoo.com or www.americancivilwarmemorial.com.