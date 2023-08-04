LYONS — With the scent of marijuana smoke in the air and a host of police watching from a perimeter, supporters rallied Wednesday in support of a Lyons man accused of running illegal cannabis dispensaries.
They also came for free weed.
The man who extolled them on Facebook to come to Central Park Wednesday is David Tulley, owner of the I’m Stuck cannabis shops in Wayne, Cayuga, Seneca, Oswego and Monroe counties. Seven of his stores have been shut down by the state Attorney General’s Office in conjunction with the Office of Cannabis Management. Tulley said he closed an additional two in Seneca and Monroe counties himself.
State police helped shut down the stores — the first shops to be closed under the new state law, the Attorney General’s Office said.
Tulley is accused of ignoring repeated notices to stop operating without a state license, selling cannabis products to underage customers and even holding a hunt for Easter eggs that were redeemable for pot products.
In a press release Monday announcing the actions against Tulley, Attorney General Letitia James and the Office of Cannabis Management said they are seeking penalties from Tulley, his companies and the building owners where his stores are located “for allowing an unlawful business to operate on their properties.”
State officials say Tulley potentially faces millions of dollars in penalties, because the state first sent him cease-and-desist orders in February 2022.
“Legalizing cannabis in New York was a historic milestone to correct the harms of the past, but there are laws that must be followed to ensure cannabis products are safe and kept out of the hands of minors,” James said. “David Tulley brazenly violated our laws, cheated taxpayers, and endangered our kids by selling unregulated cannabis to underage customers. Today’s enforcement action should send a clear message that businesses that are selling cannabis without a license will be stopped.”
The Attorney General and the Office of Cannabis Management have been granted enforcement powers under state legislation passed this year and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in an effort to crack down on unlicensed cannabis dispensaries that have popped up across New York since the state legalized recreational marijuana in 2021.
Tulley denies selling products to minors and argues that his stores offer consulting and education about cannabis products for a fee and provide free samples. Thus, they do not need state licenses, he maintains.
Tulley called for the rally to take place on Wednesday, the day he was to appear in Wayne County Court to answer the state’s allegations. However, his court appearance has been moved to Thursday, Aug. 10. Tulley is being represented by New York City attorney Joseph Bondy, who on his X (Twitter) page describes himself as the “preeminent cannabis lawyer” and a “preeminent criminal defense attorney.”
Tulley said Bondy has filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him.
The state Attorney General’s Office did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment on the status of the case.
Tulley, wearing a sport coat with “I’m Stuck” weaved into the lining of the jacket, expressed defiance Wednesday, despite his stores being shut down. He said the state has also frozen his New York bank accounts.
“We’re going to win this,” he said to a throng of people cheering him on.
Tulley said he welcomed the raids as a first step toward proving he and other unlicensed cannabis shops are breaking no laws and noting the lack of dispensaries across the state.
“I think they decriminalized marijuana the last I checked,” he said.
Tulley maintained he has tried to get a license but has so far been rebuffed.
“We will get a license,” he insisted. “We will fight with New York until they give us one.”
He questioned the state policy of granting the first licenses to those who were prosecuted under the state’s previous laws related to marijuana, which sometimes resulted in jail time.
“You’re gonna tell me that criminals have licenses and not us?” he asked.
Tulley believes the state will ultimately “settle” in some form.
However, in the meantime, he’s looking out of state to set up cannabis shops, including Minnesota, which made recreational weed legal as of Aug. 1.
“There’s an opening in Minnesota,” he said.
He also mentioned possibly setting up business in Missouri, where recreational cannabis is also now legal.
Tulley supporters held signs that read things such as “Weed Not War” and “Keep Your Greed Off My Weed.”
One of those who turned out for Tulley is Jarred Wright of Waterloo, who worked in a number of I’m Stuck stores.
“I was in two when they got busted,” he said. “They (authorities) didn’t show credentials.”
Wright said Tulley is being singled out “because we’re the number one brand. We are now all unemployed. We’ve been trying since Day 1 to get a license.”
While admitting his former boss can be brash, Wright said he is a good, community-minded man.
“He’s kindhearted,” he said. “He’ll give you the shirt off his back.”
Wright said he was unemployed when Tulley offered him a position.
“I love it,” he said. “It’s the best job I’ve had in my life. Everyone cares for each other. He’s a wonderful man.”
Another at the rally was Tim Grazasko of Auburn, who was attending with a friend.
“We’re here for the support, and I came for the free weed,” he said.
Grazasko said he holds a medical marijuana license and believes it has helped him deal with ailments from depression to pain.
“Man made booze. God made grass,” he said. “I know what I trust. … This has helped me stay away from the cigarettes and alcohol.”