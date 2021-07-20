MILO — Cleanup continues at the Showboat Motel & Restaurant after a flash flood late Saturday night sent a torrent of water in and around the iconic Seneca Lake business, causing extensive damage.
“It was impressive, but incredibly depressing,” said Mark Cronin, co-owner of the Showboat with his brother-in-law, Matt Collins. “I have to say, the amount of support we have seen since the flood has been overwhelming and Matt and I are grateful. We are seeing the power of neighbors, friends and family to get this place open again ... hopefully by this weekend because we have a big event coming up.”
Cronin posted a video of the flood on Facebook Live at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Just an hour earlier, he posted a video of people dancing to music on the Showboat’s deck, which is under an umbrella.
“This is brutal,” Cronin can be heard saying on video as the water rushed around buildings toward the lake. “This is a crazy, crazy situation.”
Cronin said the culvert of a small stream that runs past the restaurant into Seneca Lake became clogged with limbs during the deluge. The buildup of water went through a nearby parking area and into the lake, creating a waterfall.
“The restaurant pretty much survived. We just remodeled it with reinforced doors, which kept the water out,” he said. “We did lose a new air conditioning unit we just installed that day, along with other equipment that was outside.”
Cronin said the heavy rain began about 9:30 p.m. and didn’t let up for close to two hours. He added that a person who lives near the Showboat and is familiar with meteorology measured more than four inches of rain over two hours.
Cronin said the Town of Milo sent equipment to clear the area of limbs and debris, and a nearby resident from the Rochester Powerboat Association used a power cleaner to clear the deck of mud. Gravel is being brought in to cover the 2-3 inches of mud in parking areas.
“I just can’t believe what our neighbors are doing for us. I am from Horseheads, but these people consider me a neighbor and they are incredible,” Cronin said. “I am more than proud to call them neighbors.”
According to local meteorologist Drew Montreuil, the National Weather Service reported 1.3 inches of rain in Penn Yan and close to an inch in other parts of the county.
“The problem with events like these are the intricacies, like the flooding in Himrod, can slip through the cracks if there isn’t a spotter to report what fell,” he said.
Parts of Ontario County were also damaged by floods, mainly Richmond and Bristol due to hilly terrain. The National Weather Service reported close to three inches of rain in many parts of the county.
Jeff Harloff, the county’s director of emergency management, said there was one report on County Road 36 in Richmond of five inches of rain Saturday.
“Several residential buildings in Richmond had significant flood damage,” he said. “Once the debris plugs the culverts, the water takes a new path and washes out roads.”
Steve DeChick, who oversees the county’s 911 center, said fire departments in the county responded to 65 calls for water problems including flooded basements. The most significant call was for a family on Green Road in Bristol that was displaced when a basement wall collapsed.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson issued boating advisories on Canandaigua and Honeoye lakes due to floating debris, including large limbs. Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike did the same for Keuka Lake.
Melissa Taylor, Seneca County director of emergency management, said there was no substantial damage in her county.
“We had a couple of flooded roads and numerous cellar pumpouts, primarily in Ovid,” she said.
George Bastedo, Wayne County director of emergency management, said there were close to 100 weather-related calls in that county. The National Weather Service reported two or more inches of rain in many Wayne County communities.
Rodney Olson has organized a GoFundMe site to raise money for repairs at the Showboat Motel. It can be found at bit.ly/3xXi8PK.