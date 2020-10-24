GENEVA — In September 2015, the University of Rochester Medical Center opened the Wilmot Cancer Institute on West Washington Street in Geneva. Plans for the center began in 2013, shortly after Interlakes Oncology and Hematology — which had an office in Geneva since 1996 — joined the Wilmot network.
Two years later, URMC officials cut the ceremonial ribbon on a nearly $1 million project, and the center has been providing local oncology, hematology and chemotherapy services since.
The center gave URMC, also known as UR Medicine, a highly visible presence in the area. When talking about the recent agreement between Finger Lakes Health and URMC, Dr. Jose Acevedo, president and CEO of FL Health, pointed to that development five years ago as a catalyst of sorts.
“One of the things that tells this story well is the Wilmot Cancer Center in Geneva,” Acevedo said. “URMC could have basically told (local) patients they had to go to Rochester to get treatment, but they chose to keep patients local by opening a center here.”
Acevedo spoke to the Times Thursday during a conference call that included Dr. Mark Taubman, CEO of URMC, and Steve Goldstein, president and CEO of UR Medicine/Strong Memorial Hospital. It came a day after FL Health and URMC announced a 24-month management services agreement to provide clinical operations support for Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
Officials from both agencies said the agreement builds on a long collaboration through which URMC physicians already provide care to FL Health patients in Geneva, Penn Yan, and Seneca County. That includes cardiology, neurology and neurosurgery, urology, the cancer center, and ophthalmology at the Flaum Eye Institute on County Road 6.
“We’ve always had an important relationship with Finger Lakes Health. It wasn’t just one day that we became interested (in having an agreement),” Taubman said. “There are services we have at Strong for which Finger Lakes Health has always sent patients, because they don’t do that here. We have long been involved in supporting programs in the Finger Lakes, and our cancer center in Geneva is a prime example.”
“We have worked together for decades. It’s all about trying to provide services locally and bringing resources together to do so,” Goldstein added. “We have been interested in working together with Finger Lakes Health for a long time.”
FL Health officials announced more than a year ago they were exploring a possible partnership with other health care agencies, both in New York and out of state. Acevedo said he could not identify the other agencies that answered a request for proposals, due to a non-disclosure agreement, but said more than five agencies did.
Acevedo and Goldstein, who are longtime friends, also declined to discuss the negotiations in detail. The proposals were all reviewed by the FL Health board of directors.
“After the board made the decision that our best partner for this collaboration was URMC, it has been a seamless process. There have not been any bumps in the road,” Acevedo said. “One thing you have to account for is the pandemic. That slowed the tempo by both organizations, as we had to use our resources for that. I think an agreement would have come sooner without COVID.”
“I think the careful evaluation the Finger Lakes Health board of directors went through, frankly, had little to do with (our friendship). They looked at the merits, what institution they were dealing with and what services they could bring and other components,” Goldstein added. “I’ve known Dr. Acevedo for many, many years and consider him a friend, but that had very little to do with the board consideration. The board was going with the best interests of the community. They looked at it objectively, not because of the friendship of the CEOs.”
Under terms of the agreement, the two local hospitals will remain independent and governed by a community board of directors. Acevedo will still oversee administrative operations and clinical services.
While he didn’t get into specifics, Acevedo acknowledged Geneva General and Soldiers & Sailors are struggling financially. However, he believes the hospitals are serving their communities well and said “we have two of the best emergency rooms in the state of New York.”
“Our situation isn’t unique. Hospitals are getting less (Medicaid and Medicare) reimbursement ... and from an operations point of view we need to look at the bottom line, which is to increase revenues and decrease expenses,” he said. “The first and easiest way to improve the bottom line is expenses.”
For example, Acevedo said Geneva General does about 20 knee and/or hip replacements per week and buys those implants at a higher cost than URMC, which does hundreds of those surgeries in the same time frame.
“So we can get a savings on supplies that a large conglomerate can get better than a health system with two small hospitals,” he said. “Through this agreement, we are also creating new service lines that bring local patients to our facilities, which is growth. We get more services with more (UR Medicine) specialists. The community has chosen for many years to get higher specialty care at URMC. Now they can do that here.”
Taubman said the agreement benefits UR Medicine as well, noting that Strong Memorial Hospital is at more than 100-percent capacity and Highland — another Rochester hospital under the UR Medicine umbrella — is close to capacity. He said by having URMC specialists treat Finger Lakes patients at local hospitals, Strong can serve increased demand for high-end specialties such as pediatric surgery and organ transplants.
“It’s really a win-win for both of us,” he said. “The more patients that can be taken care of locally and not have to come to Strong, those beds are now available ... and patients can be coming from as far away as Cooperstown, Elmira, a long area. The more we can build programs in Geneva, it’s better for Geneva and improves the quality of care in this area.”
Taubman said doctors from Finger Lakes Health and URMC will be meeting soon to discuss the future.
“One thing I want to say is we are not coming in and saying we are the world’s experts and this is what you need,” Taubman said. “Do I think there are areas we can grow in Geneva? Yes. Do I know for sure what they will be at this time? No. These are things we need to explore.”
“We have to make sure to emphasize the word agreement. This is a management services agreement, not an affiliation like we have with other hospitals,” Goldstein added. “Finger Lakes Health is not part of UR Medicine.”
That said, Acevedo said the partnership has been well received by FL Health employees and could be permanent after the 24 months are up — or before. He also discussed the status of about 50 employees (20 full-time equivalent) who lost jobs due a combination of expenses and lack of government aid over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They could be brought back if there is the potential for growth. At this moment, all our decisions are based on the pandemic,” he said. “The board of directors is looking forward to working with UR during this two-year period and possibly having an affiliation a short time after that or during that time. That is our intent. The thing is, we are still dealing with the coronavirus and a potential second surge.”
“I think Dr. Acevedo said it all. We are all very excited about this,” Taubman added. “It’s a great opportunity for us to work with a great institution at Finger Lakes Health. I believe this will help the community and be a long and beautiful relationship.”