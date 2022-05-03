GENEVA — Two weeks after City Council decided against appealing a judge’s ruling that nullified the Police Review Board, members will debate another proposal to handle complaints against the police department.
A resolution offered by Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera will be discussed at Wednesday’s City Council meeting and would create a police accountability committee. It would include councilors and members of the public, including the now-defunct PRB.
The committee would be charged with reviewing, researching, analyzing and making recommendations to City Council and the city manager “so they may better perform oversight of police operations and management for the citizens of Geneva.”
Camera said it’s hoped that some of those who voted against appealing state Supreme Court Judge Craig Doran’s decision will consider this proposal.
“Most of them made public statements that they support police accountability,” Camera said.
This would be another way to achieve that goal, he said.
“It’s a different animal,” contended Camera when comparing the now-defunct PRB with the police accountability committee. “Our city charter says we can investigate anything we want.”
Camera said the standing committee can have non-council members, and he compared it to the committee created by the Ontario County Board of Supervisors to investigate the sheriff’s office.
Camera said the measure he’s proposing might prove whether the five councilors who voted against appealing Doran’s decision are earnest in their belief of adding an accountability function for police operations.
“Are they really for police accountability?” he asked.
The resolution before Council states that a “fair and impartial review process will meet the needs of Geneva residents and also help the GPD improve training methods and internal development, leading to an enhanced reputation and greater public confidence.”
Camera said his resolution is based on “my reading of the city charter,” but said he did not submit it the city’s attorneys for review.
Several city councilors stated that Local Law 1-2021, which created the PRB, was flawed — from its formation to what one councilor called a lack of buy-in from the police unions. It was the union representing a majority of city police force members that took the city to court over the PRB.