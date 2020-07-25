PENN YAN — While in-person attendance is limited due to COVID-19, Yates County residents can take part in a public hearing Monday by video conference or phone.
The hearing, starting at 6 p.m., is on a proposed local law that would make the elected county treasurer a part-time position and see the Legislature appoint a full-time finance director. If approved by the Legislature after the hearing, the proposal would be subject to a public referendum on Nov. 3.
Maximum attendance in the legislative chambers is limited to 50 people. Considering 14 legislators are expected to attend, as well as county Administrator Nonie Flynn and Legislature Clerk Connie Hayes, public attendance will be limited to 34 people.
If people want to attend in person and address the Legislature, they are asked to contact Hayes at chayes@yatescounty.org or (315) 536-5150 on Monday. People will be asked to wear a mask when not seated and if they are not able to maintain six feet of separation.
People also can watch the hearing and comment by computer through Zoom. They can log in at bit.ly/2OWLBV2, and use the meeting ID (947 9973 6714) and password (669958).
People also can listen and comment by phone at 1-646-558-8656.
Flynn, who is also the full-time county treasurer, has recommended the change. She does not plan to seek reelection as treasurer in 2021 when her current four-year term is up but hopes to stay on as county administrator, an appointed position.
If approved, the finance director would begin Jan. 1, 2022 for a two-year term. Flynn said the treasurer, even in a part-time capacity, would still be the county’s chief fiscal officer and have access to all records in the finance office.