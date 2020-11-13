WATERLOO — By a 9-5 vote, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors approved a motion opposing a PILOT agreement with Deer Haven Park owner Earl Martin.
The motion, adopted at Tuesday’s meeting of the full board, urges the county Industrial Development Agency to refuse Martin’s request for a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement on the 172-acre former Hillside Children’s Center property he purchased from the IDA for $65,000. However, the IDA’s decision on the matter is not bound by the supervisors’ measure.
The IDA board has accepted Martin’s application for assistance and scheduled a virtual public hearing at 2 p.m. Nov. 19. The one-year PILOT, if negotiated, would see Martin pay about $10,000 in lieu of local property taxes in 2021.
The IDA board could consider a final vote on a PILOT at its Dec. 3 meeting.
The motion to oppose the PILOT was made by Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti, with a second from board chairman and Varick Supervisor Bob Hayssen. Joining those two in approving the measure were Michael Enslow and Jim Cleere of Waterloo, Paul Kronenwetter and Mike Ferrara of Seneca Falls, Kyle Barnhart of Lodi, David Hayes of Romulus, and Joseph Borst of Ovid.
Michael Reynolds of Covert, Ron McGreevy of Tyre, Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls, Don Trout of Waterloo and Ernest Brownell of Junius voted no.
In other action Tuesday:
• CHAMBER — Lorenzetti introduced a motion decreasing the percentage of revenue from the county’s room occupancy tax allocated to the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce from 90% to 80%. However, that was amended to remain at 90%, and the resulting measure was approved by a 13-1 vote. Lorenzetti was opposed.
A letter of support to fund the chamber, the county’s tourism promotion agency, at 100% was received from Mark Benjamin of Lodi, who said the Chamber is “well versed and has a track record of success promoting tourism in Seneca County. Reducing their level of funding seems contra-directive to the task that this board resolved the Chamber of Commerce to accomplish,” he wrote.
Letters of support for keeping the funding at 90% were received from 17 county businesses and three individuals. The remaining 10% would be available to the supervisors to consider tourism-related grants to promote specific events, based on applications.
• BUDGET — The board conducted a public hearing on the tentative, $66.6 million 2021 county budget. It shows a 4.8% decrease from 2020, a 2.5% decrease in the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value, and a 1.6% increase in the tax levy.
Romulus resident Mary Anne Kowalski submitted a written comment expressing concerns about the following: no year-to-date budget figures, or information on reserves, fund balances and bonds; without completion of the 2019 audit and advice from auditors about the county’s financial health; without actual reports on the impacts of COVID-19 on income or expenses, including the cost of awarding a half-hour of time off for each hour worked early in the pandemic. She also questioned a lack of review of the tentative budget by the finance committee, which is required by County Law Section 357, and a lack of any budget workshops.
“I am submitting the comments with very little hope that the (Board of Supervisors) will give the budget proposal the proper scrutiny,” she said.