GENEVA — The weekend shootings, a bomb threat at the Public Safety Building, and other crime episodes spurred discussion about police spending and resident safety at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
Among those pushing for more resources for city police: resident Gary Baxter, who serves as county treasurer but is a former city police officer.
“I cannot speak to you with any greater urgency,” he told Council during a public hearing on the 2023 budget.
He said Council must “respect our police and give them the tools to do their jobs.” Baxter said because “crime has not gone down in this nation,” it’s imperative that the city have a working force of 34 members to address it. Baxter said it’s his understanding the city has 29 officers, but that two are out on disability. He said Geneva has had “incidents where weapons were involved and people were put in jeopardy.”
Baxter was referring in part to the two men shot just after midnight Sunday at Courtyard Apartments, as well as shots fired into a residence on Greenhurst Street at about 1:15 a.m. the same day. Police have not said whether the incidents are related.
In the Courtyard case, the victims are recovering. There were no injuries in the Greenhurst shooting, and as of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made in the case.
Along with the shootings, the Public Safety Building was evacuated after a grenade was mailed to police Tuesday morning. A Geneva man was charged in the incident with a felony count of placing a false bomb, police said.
Baxter said “crime in our city is becoming more and more present.” He acknowledges that police departments aren’t cheap, but they are essential because of what’s happening in the city.
“It costs money to have a police department, and this needs to be done,” he said. “I hope you can find money in the budget to fully staff the Geneva Police Department.”
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III joined Baxter in urging Council to provide ample funding for police.
“I think everyone is a little shaken and scared about the events of the last week,” he said, before taking shots at councilors he thinks have played an adversarial role on policing. “We know you really don’t (support the police).”
Gaglianese suggested a short-staffed police department has led to some of the incidents, which also include an armed robbery at the Pick Quick on East North Street in which the store clerk was found tied up with an extension cord.
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera said policing in the city would be more effective if the Police Accountability Board not been disbanded after state Supreme Court Judge Craig Doran sided with a city police union that contested a local law creating the body. The PBA would have helped forge better relations between the community and police, Camera said. He once again lamented City Council’s decision against appealing Doran’s ruling.
He noted that police cited a lack of public cooperation in their investigation into the Courtyard shootings.
“They got very little intel back,” he said. “I think that’s really bad.”
Amara Dunn, a member of the Police Budget Advisory Committee and a former member of the PBA, had another perspective on policing.
“We can all agree that we want everyone in Geneva to be safe,” she said.
Dunn said the “easy way (is) to check the safety box” by adding more positions, but safety goes beyond how many police the city has, she argued, citing mental health, safe housing, hunger, clean water and more.
As it stands, the city has added two positions to the 2023 budget, one by City Manager Amie Hendrix in the spending plan she proposed to City Council, and the other by members at their Sept. 26 budget work session. The city also faces the prospect of nine retirements between now and 2023.