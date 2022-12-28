LYONS — Wayne County Administrator Rick House said it took just the morning of Dec. 14 for county negotiators and the Wayne County Sheriff’s court security officers union, which represents nine employees, to agree on a new three-year contract.
It received approval at the Board of Supervisors meeting last week. Those employees will get 4% raises over the three-year contract.
Meanwhile, a new contract for jail officers was ratified recently as well. And House said that in January, the Civil Service Employees Association will begin contract negotiations on another collective bargaining agreement that won’t expire until December 2023. The goal is a new pact by February 2023.
“We started conversations over a year ago,” House said, with discussions focusing on staffing, recruitment and retention issues.
The result of some of those discussions: a host of recently passed memorandums of understanding designed to address those issues. Among the measures is increasing the number of hours CSEA employees work from 35 to 37.5 a week.
However, those success stories largely have been overshadowed by a contract squabble between the county and Teamsters 118, which represents the sheriff’s office road patrol, a group that includes investigators, and juvenile and civil divisions. Their contract expired at the end of 2021.
In August, Teamsters ended contract negotiations with the county and filed an impasse with the Public Employees Relations Board. That means the contract dispute goes to an assigned mediator; the first session is scheduled Jan. 12.
“It is now in the hands of PERB,” House said. “It’s in everybody’s interest to get a fair contract.”
Teamsters 118 negotiator Sean Walsh did not respond to a request for comment on the upcoming mediation sessions.
However, not all has been quiet on the union front ahead of mediation. There have been a slew of social media postings criticizing the county for not offering better pay for deputies, which the union said is the second-lowest among 10 counties in the region and $7,000 below the average wage.
Besides wages, retirement is an issue too. Deputies want to retire with full pension benefits at 20 years, which is what is offered by many counties and other municipalities. It’s currently 25 years for Wayne deputies.
And, they have also taken aim at wage increases for a number of county officials, including House, a former undersheriff, claiming most are getting 11% pay hikes.
“We don’t negotiate contracts via Facebook or other social media,” House said.
However, he said the 11% raise claim is inaccurate, saying a good portion of that comes from the supervisors changing the work hours of 416 county employees from 35 to 37.5 hours a week, resulting in the 7.14% hike in pay to address employee staffing challenges.
They include House. The county administrator will make $154,000, starting in January.
“Management mimics the union contracts,” said House, a 42-year county employee.
His pay increase also includes cost-of-living and step increases that all county employees get, he noted. The percentage increase is the same for him and other county employees.
Many are urging the county to make sheriff’s deputy wages more competitive.
At a Dec. 6 public hearing on salary changes for certain county officials, speakers included former sheriff Dick Pisciotti, who told supervisors the county can afford more higher wages, which he said are necessary to retain deputies.
Meanwhile, Sheriff Rob Milby announced at the meeting he will donate his pay hike to the Laurel House comfort care home in Newark until deputies have a new contract. Milby, scheduled to make an annual salary of $127,000 as of Jan. 1, expressed concern that inadequate staffing levels — apparently caused in part by deputies leaving for jobs in other counties with better pay — potentially could threaten public safety.