GENEVA — The week after area schools began summer break, 24 students representing grades 9-12 at Geneva High School attended a week-long, half-day program “What’s Next?” It was aimed to help students decide what was next for them after high school, and equip them with the career readiness and college preparation tools necessary to achieve their various goals.
“What’s Next?” was organized by Geneva 2030, and anchored in the Center of Community Engagement and Service Learning at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Action team leaders from the Colleges and Career Readiness Team — Jeanine Eckenrode, Finger Lakes Community College Geneva Campus director, and Greg Baker, Geneva High School principal, co-developed the program with Hobart graduate Peter Budmen, assistant director of the Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning; Karen Fahy, director of Geneva 2030; Jackie Tiermini, FLCC liaison of K-14 Outreach and Partnerships; Amanda Hoare, GHS College and Career Readiness AmeriCorps VISTA; and William Smith graduate Daphna Bendall.
Students spent three days on the HWS campus and two days at FLCC’s Geneva Campus Center, the idea being to encourage familiarity and comfort with both locations. Students were rewarded for their hard work throughout the program with a $100 stipend for their participation and a chance to win an iPad in a raffle.
Geneva 2030 felt it was important to begin this program because there is a gap in career readiness education that is being seen globally (eSchoolNews.com, 2019). Since Geneva 2030 is committed to support students from cradle to career, they saw filling in this gap through the “What’s Next?” program as an important part of their mission.
Fahy noted that the College and Career Readiness Action Team works year-round on creating strategies to help K-12 students become better prepared to understand their interests, strengths and aspirations as they move toward graduation and beyond. Exposing students to the possibilities that exist is the first step in helping them “design their lives.”
Budmen saw three main goals for “What’s Next?” The first was to identify the strengths, values, and interests that the students possessed. Next, the program wanted to explore possible careers for the students after high school, whether that be in a trade or a post college graduation career. Finally, they hoped to help the students in building a possible career pathway, with suggested experiences and skills to acquire, that would allow them to make informed decisions about prospective career paths and achieve personal goals.
Throughout the week, students were given presentations from six different community organizations, as well as from two Geneva High School alumni, Dr. Brian Fowler and Akim Hudson. Topics ranged from networking and exploring personal values to résumé building.
“What’s Next?” also hosted four family evening sessions with presentations from GHS counselors, Ontario County Workforce Development staff, Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, and FLCC and HWS departments, including Admissions, Financial Aid, Salisbury Center for Career, Professional, and Experiential Education, and Higher Education Opportunity Program..
The program culminated with “Pecha Kucha”-style presentations, which gave students a chance to present on what brought them to this point in their life, their current goals, and what they see in store for the future. Students met in small groups to present to their peers and reflect on their own stories of personal growth along with the stories of others.
Participants also received copies of “Designing Your Life” by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans and were encouraged to strategize and proactively plan for their future based on the recommendations and mindset reframing taken within the book.
So what’s actually next for these high-schoolers? Alexis Martin, a rising junior at GHS, said that her favorite part of the program was “learning about all of the different resources there are to help them.” She feels that after the program she knows much more than she did before, and she can easily help peers with her new knowledge. Alexis is planning to start the BOCES nursing program this fall, and continue on to college in order to be a nurse.
Budmen and Fahy saw the thoughtful relationships formed between students and their community as a highlight of the program. They saw that students grew throughout the program, some of whom simply came out of their shells as the week went on, others who decided to completely change their career aspirations and future plans. Many students self-identified their personal growth as a result of the program.
Geneva 2030 is planning to run “What’s Next?” again next year with the addition of a different track for students who are further along in thinking about college and career readiness, and can therefore dive a bit deeper in creating their career pathways and tailoring plans to meet their goals.