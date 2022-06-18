CANANDAIGUA — For Mike and Nanci Bentley and their son, MJ, today represents a dream come true.
MJ Bentley was born with a rare chromosome disorder that leaves him unable to walk or talk. But his outgoing personality inspired his parents to embark on an ambitious goal of having a playground built that could be used by all children, including those with disabilities and special needs, allowing them to socialize with other children.
The Bentleys headed an 11-member committee to raise money to build the Inclusion in Motion playground and its grand opening is 11 a.m. today at 2640 Outhouse Road on land donated by the late Richard Outhouse to the town of Canandaigua. The town donated part of the land for the park.
Planning began five years ago and a fundraising goal of $1.5 million was set. To date, $1.3 million has been raised.
In August, approximately 700 volunteer workers descended on the site for six days to begin assembling the playground equipment. At today’s ribbon-cutting, the committee will be given official designation certification status as an all-inclusive playground.
The playground features innovative playground equipment for children of all abilities and mobility devices, restrooms, a concession stand, benches and ample parking and shaded areas. It will become part of the town of Canandaigua park system.