WATERLOO — More than a year after being indicted by a Seneca County Grand Jury, the county’s former finance director’s case is scheduled for pre-trial motions at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 9 in Seneca County Court.
Brandi Deeds, now Brandi Sheppard following her Oct. 10 marriage to former County Manager John Sheppard, was indicted on nine Class E felony charges and a Class A misdemeanor charge on Oct. 15, 2019.
John Sheppard, who convinced the Board of Supervisors to hire Deeds in 2017, was charged with a single count of official misconduct. That case has been pending in Waterloo Village Court for more than a year. Both are free on their own recognizance and both entered not guilty pleas. That charge relates to his disciplinary actions against county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor.
Brandi Sheppard faces one count of falsifying business records. She is charged with having intent to defraud by making untrue entries in the county’s business records, specifically, her work timesheets. The intent to defraud includes an intent to conceal the commission of another crime, larceny.
It is alleged she filed timesheets indicating she was at work when she wasn’t on Dec. 29, 2017; Feb. 2, March 26, April 9, May 2, May 3 and May 4, 2018.
She also is charged with a single count of defrauding the government for allegedly engaging in a scheme constituting a systematic, ongoing course of conduct with the intent to defraud the county by false or fraudulent pretenses or representations and obtaining $2,169.54 for time not worked from Dec. 29, 2017 to May 4, 2018, by filing false timesheets.
The indictment also charges her with fourth-degree grand larceny for obtaining the pay she was not entitled to receive. The misdemeanor charge is official misconduct.
In October 2018, the Board of Supervisors voted 10-4 to direct the Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into the “management and leadership responsible for the condition of the county finances, which required the need for an extended audit and corrective actions.”
The probe also looked into possible malfeasance and official misconduct by Sheppard and Deeds. Both resigned in the summer of 2018. Sheppard and Deeds have accompanied each other at their court appearances. The investigative report was submitted to District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz in early 2019, and he presented it to a grand jury Jan. 17, 2019.
Both cases have been postponed numerous times and delayed further by the closing of courts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.