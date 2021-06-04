WATERLOO — A manufacturer of lightweight seasonal boat docks may be the newest occupant of the Deer Run Industrial Park in Seneca Falls.
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency board of directors voted 8-0 Thursday to accept a purchase offer from Bestmade Products of Fayette for $37,000 for two lots in the industrial park off Auburn Road.
“We hope to add a minimum of eight to 12 jobs over the next two years and take part in the big things that are happening in the Seneca Falls community,” said owner Joe McHale. “The Bestmade team and I are super excited to take ownership of the land in the industrial park and begin construction of a new manufacturing and sales facility.”
The IDA board will be looking to review site plan drawings and to implement a contract that would outline the construction timelines for the project prior to any final sale or transfer of the property, said Sarah Davis, IDA executive director.
In other action, the board voted 8-0 to seek engineering services to assist the IDA in its search for new sites for an industrial park. Davis said Deer Run is starting to fill up with business and there are a limited number of relatively small parcels left.
“We’re looking to develop an industrial park with parcel sizes ranging from 50 to 100 acres,” she said. “That is a major goal of the county’s strategic plan to have more shovel-ready sites. We are looking for engineers to help identify potential sites that have or are close to infrastructure needed to attract a business.”
She said the IDA would use existing state grant money to pay for the services once an engineering firm is selected.
Board member Tom Murray asked how many potential sites have been identified so far. Davis said one to three along the Route 318 corridor in Junius and Tyre are on the short list now, but more can be added with help from the engineering firm that is hired.
Board member Jeff Shipley encouraged the IDA to look at the Opportunity Zone in the Border City area of the west end of the Town of Waterloo. Davis said that is being examined, but finding parcels of sufficient size may be an issue. “We’re still looking at that area. It’s still on the table,” she said.
Board Chairman Steve Brusso said an industrial park should have access to electricity, gas, water, sewer, transportation and even rail service.
It was noted that the IDA and Seneca County Economic Development Corporation operation and maintenance of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus will end June 30 after 10 years. The IDA and EDC agreed to that arrangement in 2011 and Davis said they have spent $866,263 in those 10 years to maintain and operate the cemetery.
The state recently selected the cemetery as its first-ever state veterans cemetery. The 162-acre cemetery off Route 96A will revert back to Seneca County July 1, with the state scheduled to take ownership either Oct. 1 or April 1, 2022.
County Manager Mitch Rowe thanked the IDA and EDC for stepping up to operate the cemetery, saying he’s not sure what would have happened if they didn’t step forward.
It was noted that an effort is underway for the IDA board and the county Board of Supervisors to meet jointly in an executive session to discuss issues, including how vacancies on the board should be filled going forward, a recent bone of contention.
That could be tested soon. Board member Menzo Case has resigned from the IDA board after three years, effective June 30.