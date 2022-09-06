FAYETTE — A 1-year-old infant died tragically late Friday after being run over by a family vehicle.
New York State Police said they responded to a home on Disinger Road about 7:45 p.m. They received a call about the infant having been run over when the operator of a vehicle attempted to back into a family garage, unaware the child was behind the vehicle.
Troopers, North Seneca Ambulance and other agencies provided care for the infant, who was taken to the Lowe’s store in Waterloo and airlifted by a LifeNet helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Police said the infant died after arriving at the hospital.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.