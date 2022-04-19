CANANDAIGUA — The swimming experience for children visiting the beach at Kershaw Park may get a boost.
City Council’s environmental committee will meet at 7 p.m. today to discuss the idea of an inflatable playground that would be placed in the Canandaigua Lake swim beach area. Recreation Supervisor Heather Pogue will present the information.
City staffers have been reviewing and discussing various ideas to improve experiences at the swimming beach and to prevent illegal swimming outside of the designated area. They have discovered an inflatable playground that is blown up and placed in the water for supervised water play.
The estimated cost is $25,000 to $100,000, depending on the model chosen. City Manager John Goodwin said the city has not budgeted any funds for this project as yet.
In order to move forward and obtain quotes, city staffers and the committee want to obtain feedback on support for the idea and potential costs. Before quotes are solicited, a representative from a vendor would come to the beach to evaluate the space. There are regulatory requirements that would need to be completed as part of the city’s Department of Health permit to operate the beach.
The committee also will explore a possible partnership with Greenspot of Jersey City, N.J., to locate charging stations for electric vehicles in existing parking spaces within public city parking lots. Greenspot would install, manage and maintain the network at no cost to the city. The city and Greenspot would share 10% of the revenue generated from the charging stations, which is estimated at $150 to $430 per month.
A representative from Greenspot will be present information and answer questions at tonight’s meeting.
The city has a single EV charging station in the LaFayette parking lot behind Simply Crepes and the Chamber of Commerce. Goodwin said it was paid for by a grant and users pay a fee to charge their vehicles. He said feedback from users is that the charger is slow and could be better maintained.
“We are looking to replace this station and expand the network,” Goodwin said.
The Council’s ordinance committee also will meet tonight to begin discussion on whether the city should support Ontario County exercising an option allowed in the new state budget to cap the price that local sales tax is imposed at $4 per gallon of motor fuel. The state budget suspends half of the state tax on motor fuels from June through December and also allows counties to cap the per gallon price at $4 before local sales tax is added.
The city receive its sale tax revenue in a sharing agreement with the county.
Other items on the ordinance committee agenda: waiving the open-container ordinance for the Central on Main events that feature breweries, wineries and restaurants selling alcoholic beverages on Main Street in the Business Improvement District. If waived from May though October, either the city or the BID would apply for a special permit from the state Liquor Authority.
There also will be a discussion of the ordinance prohibiting the use of bicycles, skateboards or scooters on sidewalks downtown in light of an upcoming bike share program.