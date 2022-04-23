ALBANY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, has been found in certain bird species in Seneca and Wayne counties.
Avian influenza is caused by a virus carried by free-flying wild birds like ducks, geese, gulls and shorebirds. DEC officials say no known human HPAI infections are documented in the country.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says these recent cases of HPAI do not present an immediate public health concern.
HPAI outbreaks in wild birds are often cyclical and tied to migration when birds are concentrated in large numbers. As birds spread out on the landscape during the mating season, disease dissemination is expected to decrease.
This new strain likely came from Europe, according to the DEC, where it has been circulating since 2020. The HPAI H5N1 Eurasian strain began being detected in North American since late November 2021 and expanded in mid-March.
To date in New York, HPAI has been found in captive chickens, pheasants and ducks in Dutchess, Ulster, Monroe and Fulton counties. HPAI was detected in free-ranging wild birds in Seneca, Wayne, Cayuga, Livingston, Clinton, Montgomery, Monroe, Onondaga, Suffolk and Nassau counties.
Wildbirds confirmed as infected include snow geese, Canada geese, tundra swan, mute swan, sandrling, mallard duck, redhead duck,ring-necked duck, wood duck, hooded merganser, great blue heron, bald eagles, great horned owl, snowy owl, cooper’s hawk, red-tailed hawk, fish crow and turkey vulture.
DEC officials said the risk of a person becoming infected is low, but people should only harvest game that appears to be healthy and cooking any game meat being eaten to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, which kills the virus.
If handling wild birds, people are advised to use masks, gloves and eye protection.
Anyone seeing the suspicious death of the species listed should report that to the Region 8 DEC office in Avon by calling (585) 246-2466.