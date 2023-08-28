GALEN — The state Department of Environmental Conservation will host a public informational session on the recently completed Habitat Management Plan for the 763-acre Galen Wildlife Management Area off River Road, commonly referred to as the Marengo Marsh, from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 27.

The session will be at the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah.

The goals of the HMP for the Galen site are:

Maintaining the quality of healthy mature upland and wetland forests.

Reforesting degraded ash forests and establishing young forest habitat composed of native trees and shrubs.

Maintaining a shrub land component that provides continuous dense cover and soft mast.

Maintaining the quality of emergent marsh, shrubby wetlands and streams.

Maintaining the grassland that provides food and cover throughout the year.

Managing agricultural fields that provide supplemental food for wildlife.

Controlling invasive plants to maintain biodiversity and habitat quality.

The first half-hour will be a formal open house. DEC staff will be available to answer questions at 7 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session.

For more information on accommodations, call DEC biologist Michael Palermo at 585-226-5383.

