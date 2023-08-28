GALEN — The state Department of Environmental Conservation will host a public informational session on the recently completed Habitat Management Plan for the 763-acre Galen Wildlife Management Area off River Road, commonly referred to as the Marengo Marsh, from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 27.
The session will be at the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah.
The goals of the HMP for the Galen site are:
• Maintaining the quality of healthy mature upland and wetland forests.
• Reforesting degraded ash forests and establishing young forest habitat composed of native trees and shrubs.
• Maintaining a shrub land component that provides continuous dense cover and soft mast.
• Maintaining the quality of emergent marsh, shrubby wetlands and streams.
• Maintaining the grassland that provides food and cover throughout the year.
• Managing agricultural fields that provide supplemental food for wildlife.
• Controlling invasive plants to maintain biodiversity and habitat quality.
The first half-hour will be a formal open house. DEC staff will be available to answer questions at 7 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session.
For more information on accommodations, call DEC biologist Michael Palermo at 585-226-5383.