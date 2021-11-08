WATERLOO — Infrastructure issues will dominate tonight’s Village Board meeting.
Heavy rains on Aug. 19 and Oct. 26 caused major road and basement flooding in the village. Eleven residents have asked to address the board about basement problems and ask village officials to try and upgrade the stormwater drainage system, much of which is more than 100 years old.
That discussion will be followed by talk of what to do about the Oct. 15 bids for a major water treatment plant upgrade and new water storage tower on Burgess Road. The low bid came in $3.6 million over what was budgeted for the project.
In response, the board will be informed that village officials plan to take these steps:
• Ask the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Water & Sewer Committee to consider providing money to go toward the village water project, noting the village supplies water to a large portion of the county. The committee will consider the request at its Dec. 26 meeting.
• The village has contacted the New York State Environmental Facilities Corp. and received assurances it will continue to finance the additional $3.6 million as a hardship loan with 0% interest.
• The board will consider adopting a resolution of support and authorize the submission of a New York State Water Infrastructure Improvement Act application to address issues of sanitary sewer inflow and infiltration by storm water and for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.
• The board will consider a bond resolution for the issuance and sale of up to $3.61 million in general obligation bonds and bond anticipation notes for the construction of water treatment plant upgrades, subject to a permissive referendum. If approved, the bonding would move forward, unless a petition with a specified number of signatures asking for a vote on the borrowing is submitted by a certain date.
• The board will be asked to approve a bond resolution to issue and sell up to $2.98 million in serial bonds and bond anticipation notes for wastewater system ad wastewater plant improvements, also subject to a permissive referendum.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the West Main Street municipal offices. Also on the agenda:
• The board will be informed that the village has been awarded a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant for rehabilitation and purchase of the former Save-A-Lot supermarket at 22 Locust St. The Seneca County House of Concern has moved into the renovated space.
• The village is in the process of applying for another block grant to assist the Healthy Kids Organization with its purchase of 8-10 W. Main St. for use as a downtown childcare development center.