STARKEY — The inaugural Seneca Lake Brewers’ Festival is scheduled for April 15 at The Tin Barn Brewing FLX.
The “Spring Fling” festival features beer samples from 21 breweries from around Seneca Lake. Attendees will be able to taste beer from each brewery, enjoy smoked barbecue, and listen to music from DJ K808 (1-4 p.m.) and The Cast Iron Cowboys (5-8 p.m.)
“Seneca Lake has the most breweries on it in the Finger Lakes and is fast growing with two new breweries opening a year,” said Derek Edinger, head of brewery operations and co-founder of Brewery Ardennes’ Tap Room & Kitchen.
Pre-sale tickets are $40 for VIP status or $30 for regular. Both tickets are an additional $5 if bought at the door. VIP ticket holders are admitted at 1 p.m. and regular admission is at 2 p.m.
Contact Edinger at 315-325-4858 for more information.