HOPEWELL — Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione said an inmate at the county jail was found dead Monday morning.
In a brief news release, Cirencione said the male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell just before 5:45 a.m.
“Corrections staff immediately requested emergency medical services and Canandaigua Ambulance was dispatched,” Cirencione said. “Upon arrival, paramedics confirmed the individual had no signs of life.”
The inmate, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead by a county coroner. The body was taken to the Monroe County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine cause of death.
Cirencione did not indicate what the cause of death may be, but said the inmate was the sole occupant of the cell.
The death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division and the state Attorney General’s Office.