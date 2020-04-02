ROMULUS — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at the county jail Tuesday night.
Sheriff Tim Luce said Loyd Barnes, 27, of Lodi, was found hanging from a bedsheet in his cell just before 9 p.m. by a corrections officer making rounds.
Barnes, who Luce said was unconscious, was immediately taken down and life-saving measures were started. Luce said despite rigorous efforts by corrections officers, deputies and South Seneca Ambulance personnel, Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Luce said Barnes, who was in jail for parole violations, was locked in a single cell at the time and had just been checked on by a corrections officer.
“The investigation is continuing, but preliminary findings indicate this tragic event was self-inflicted,” Luce said in a press release. “On behalf of the sheriff’s office, I extend our sympathies to the friends and family of Loyd Barnes and promise a thorough investigation into the incident.”