QUESTION: Victor has been making improvements to the Auburn Trail, but once you leave Victor, get past Mertensia Park and cross Boughton Hill Road, the trail is closed. Why the delay?
There is good news to report, said Farmington Town Supervisor Peter Ingalsbe. This section of the trail, which runs to the sidewalk on the west side of Route 332, is nearly complete.
A celebration of the opening of the latest section of the $1.9 million federally funded project, a two-mile extension of the Auburn Trail, was held Saturday morning, along with the opening of a new town highway, Ivory Drive, which provides a connecting link between approximately 350 homes in the Auburn Meadows Subdivision tract and Route 332.
Ingalsbe said there is one remaining trail section: an approximately 1 1/2-mile-long stretch at the Ivory Drive crossing that runs behind the homes and lots in the Auburn Meadows development and out to Canandaigua-Farmington Town Line Road. The section is scheduled to be open this August.
The trail project also provides linkages to the Farmbrook neighborhood, as well as to businesses along State Route 332, he said.
Ultimately, the trail will extend south through the town of Canandaigua and into the city of Canandaigua, where it will connect with the Ontario Pathways Trail and the Finger Lakes Trail systems, he said.
