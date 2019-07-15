Readers of The Finger Lakes Times have expressed concerns about the conditions of two local railroad crossings: a Finger Lakes Railway crossing at South Newark Street in the village of Phelps and a CSX Rail crossing on Leach Road in Lyons.
A caller said the motorists had to come almost to a stop to cross the crossing in Phelps, and the Times confirmed as much.
Meanwhile, two readers contacted The Times about the Leach Road crossing. One, Nick Schuyler, wrote a letter:
“Approximately two months ago CSX removed material between the rails on the southernmost track and replaced it with some simple asphalt,” he wrote. “Since then vehicle traffic and warm weather have caused the asphalt to compress, leaving the rails protruding significantly. I have witnessed many drivers coming close to losing control when crossing at any more than 5 mph. I am concerned that a vehicle may end up stuck on the tracks or collide with another car traveling in the opposite direction.”
He said that “multiple emails to CSX through their website have gone unanswered,” and that the town has not had any luck getting CSX to address the issue.
The Times has good news to report on both crossings.
Joann Armstrong-Bruch, general manager for Finger Lakes Railway, said late last week that the Phelps crossing “is on the list to be replaced this year. There have been other crossing replacements already completed this year, and in addition to South Newark Street, there are other crossings on the list for replacement this year.”
Meanwhile, a CSX spokesperson said Thursday that the Leach Road crossing will also be fixed.
“CSX is aware of concerns regarding the grade crossing at Leach Road and we are coordinating with the town to schedule maintenance work,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “Weather permitting, we expect to begin this work the week of July 22, and the project should take about three days to complete. CSX track experts plan to temporarily close the road to repave the crossing, which will provide a smooth surface for drivers. Bump signs alerting drivers are currently in place. CSX appreciates the public’s patience as we work to complete the crossing repairs.”
Finger Lakes Railway’s Armstrong-Bruch noted that “crossing replacements and maintenance are a significant cost annually for Finger Lakes Railway.”
She added that it is the roadway vehicle traffic — particularly heavy trucks — that damage the crossing surfaces.
“I think it is important to note (that) train traffic does not beat the crossings up,” she said. “It is a result of the roadway vehicular traffic, snow plows and significantly heavy trucks that cause the damage to the pavement surrounding the crossing. Finger Lakes Railway annually invests in crossing surface maintenance and surface renewals with no benefit to the railway.”
She said the average cost of a crossing surface replacement such as Newark Street is $50,000 to $60,000 or more.”
