QUESTION: Two of the city’s water fountains — the one in Pulteney Park and the other at Bicentennial Park — are not working. What gives?
ANSWER: “We are still waiting for Massa (Construction) to finish the repairs of the fountain in Pulteney Park,” said Mark Perry, the city’s director of public works.
Massa Construction has been repairing the statue and fountain following an incident last September when a motorist driving on Washington Street suffered a medical condition and drove straight ahead into the west side stone base of the statue and fountain, damaging the stone.
They have been working to repair the stone since early May. Massa Construction also made other repairs in 1997 and 2003.
“I was in touch with Nicholas Massa the other day about it, said Perry, “and he expressed his frustration with someone they are dealing with to alter the last stone to be installed. It needs to be cut, because the top of the stone slopes towards the pool and the stone came flat.”
As for the one at Bicentennial Park? “It is correct that the fountain in Bicentennial is off-line as well,” said Perry. “During the week of the Fourth of July, someone pulled off several of the stones forming the seating area, as well as a few of the pillar caps and threw them into the fountain and damaged the pump and motor. Guy Sindoni, our buildings and parks supervisor, is trying to locate a new one so that he can get it back up and running. I do not know how long this will take.”
