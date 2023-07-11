CANANDAIGUA — A torrential three-hour rainstorm Sunday displaced residents and caused flooding and power outages in the city and town of Canandaigua.
Officials said 5.8 inches of rain fell on the city and town in a three-hour period, including 3.8 inches in one 45-minute stretch between 3-6 p.m.
At a news conference Monday, Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt praised and thanked local and state responders for their efforts in assisting during the storm, saying it could have been much worse without their efforts.
DeBolt said 682 homes were without electricity and 121 lost natural gas service because of the storm that flooded basements all around the city and town. The swimming beach at Kershaw Park on Lakeshore Drive was closed Monday, but the park itself remained open.
Motorists trying to return their homes found flooded roads that caused them to take detours or make other arrangements. As of Monday, DeBolt said the only roadway still closed was West Gibson Street in the city, a long block heading west off Main Street.
“There was minor damage to the transportation network, nothing significant,” DeBolt said. “The water did recede and, other than West Gibson Street, all roads are open.”
He said Rochester Gas & Electric and New York State Electric & Gas crews have been working since Sunday to identify homes that required a power shut-off because of the flooding.
“There is no way to say when they will get power back,” DeBolt said. “Each house has to be inspected for safety before power can be restored. There was a lot of runoff and debris pushed into (Canandaigua Lake).”
The city, town, county and state declared a state of emergency, which he called an “administrative” move that frees up entities to respond as soon as possible, suspending any normal rules and regulations for emergency responses.
DeBolt said nine people from a Happiness House group residence were evacuated and housed in temporary shelter at the Zion Fellowship Church on Bristol Road.
Anyone needing assistance is asked to call 585-394-4560.
City Mayor Bob Palumbo said personnel from the police, fire and public works departments worked throughout the day and into the night.
“It is imperative that each house that is without power be inspected before a determination is made if power can be turned back on,” Palumbo said. “Please help workers do their jobs.”
Town Supervisor Jared Simpson joined the chorus of those thanking all who responded quickly. He said the Gorge Trail in Onanda Park is closed, and a major project will be clearing debris from the roads.
“The soil is saturated,” Simpson said. “If you see something that looks serious, call the town code enforcement office or the non-emergency 911 number.”
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, praised the mobilization that occurred to coordinate a response to the fast-rising waters, thanking Gov. Kathy Hochul for a quick response to help local officials.
Board of Supervisors chairman Todd Campbell said people needing to leave their homes should first look to friends and family if they believe they will be out of their homes for more than an overnight. “We have emergency housing if needed,” he added.
Sheriff David Cirencione said the county’s 911 call center fielded 161 calls from 3:30 p.m until midnight. He said that number included 41 for emergency medical situations. Cirencione said the only physical injury was to an electrical worker who was jolted but conscious when taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He did not have an update on the person’s condition.
“We have two boats out on Canandaigua Lake assessing the debris situation,” Cirencione said. “As the weather gets better, boaters will be out and we urge they be very cautious. If I need to lower the speed limit, I will.”
He said the Honeoye Lake level is high, but debris there is not a problem.
Local officials said they are aware the storm-water system is old and needs upgrades.
“We are always looking to upgrade with state and federal support. The city, town and county have been very proactive,” Helming said, before adding, “It could have been worse.”
One of the first steps Monday was clearing out debris from drainage culverts to allow water to flow from roadways.
“We were caught off guard, but we responded quickly,” DeBolt said.
Hochul declared a state of emergency for Orange and Ontario counties, sending staff and equipment to both counties, including six swift-water rescue teams. The state also is deploying bridge inspection and damage assessment teams to the two areas.