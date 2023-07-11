Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.