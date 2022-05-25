CANANDAIGUA — Have an interest in the history of local cemeteries?
If so, the town of Canandaigua wants to hear from you.
An organizational meeting of the newly created town cemetery and monuments committee was conducted Tuesday, with more to follow. The committee will oversee operations and maintenance of the town’s seven cemeteries, and it’s tasked with researching, documenting, preserving and increasing public awareness of the historical value of cemeteries through educational events and programs.
The text of the local law that created the committee is available www.townofcanandaigua.org.
Committee meetings will be open to the public, and anyone interested in volunteering or learning more is encouraged to attend the gatherings held at town hall.
Call Kate Silverstrim-Jensen at (585) 394-1120, ext. 2222, with questions.