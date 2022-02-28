ONTARIO — Those of a certain age likely remember those winter tomatoes of yesterday: red on the outside, but with about as much flavor as the packaging they came in.
How times have changed.
Large-scale greenhouses across the nation produce vine-ripened tomatoes that might rival some from your backyard garden. And, one of those big-time hydroponic tomato producers just happens to operate in this region.
Intergrow has three major greenhouse complexes producing tomatoes for grocers as far east as Boston and far west as Chicago, including Walmart, Tops and Aldi. Its newest operation is in Ontario, Wayne County, where it began growing tomatoes in 2018 after plans to build the operation in next-door Webster ran into opposition. Intergrow’s Wayne County facility sits in an industrial park off Route 104. It employs 350 company-wide and 110 in Ontario.
Business is booming, so much that the company is in the midst of building a third greenhouse at its Ontario complex, said James Williams, business development manager at Intergrow.
“We want to grow our footprint as best we can,” he said.
The new 25-acre greenhouse is in addition to two other structures in Ontario; it would result in 130 acres of indoor-growing facilities for Intergrow in its three locations. The company also has large-scale greenhouse operations in Albion, Orleans County, and Fillmore, Allegany County, the latter being its first facility. Ontario currently farms 35 acres and will have 60 when the expansion is complete, Williams said.
The Ontario site has become the de facto headquarters for Intergrow, largely because of space and proximity to the Rochester area, Williams said.
Growing acre after acre of tomatoes takes talent of all types — from the folks who tend to the dizzying rows of tomatoes to maintaining the irrigation system that feeds the fruit. The vines grow in a rockwool slab connected to the irrigation system, which transports water with all the nutrients the tomatoes need.
Irrigation takes place 9-15 times a day and sometimes up to 20 times a day in the summer, he said. Virtually all the water comes from the rain and snowmelt from the plant’s roofs.
“We use very little public water,” Williams said.
However, in the drier months of summer, Intergrow might have to turn on the taps on occasion, he noted.
While folks may think greenhouses simply draw heat from the sunlight, that’s not true. It’s an energy-intensive operation, Williams explained. Natural-gas boilers heat water that is circulated throughout the greenhouses for radiant heat. Exhaust from combustion is blown into the greenhouse to raise carbon dioxide levels to support greater plant growth. The process also keeps the carbon dioxide from going into the atmosphere.
Unlike the tomato vines in your backyard, which in upstate New York might produce a few weeks of fruit, it’s a 50-week growing season at Intergrow. A controlled environment, along with careful tending of the plants, allows Intergrow to produce tomatoes for its customers year-round. April to July is when Intergrow produces the most tomatoes, Williams said.
“All of our varieties are bred to grow in a greenhouse,” Williams noted.
The work in the greenhouse needs to be meticulous to produce high-quality tomatoes with a high yield. There’s also a great need for hygiene. Those entering a host of plant facilities must wash with special soaps, while those entering the greenhouses need protective clothing. The reason, Williams said, is to prevent the kinds of diseases that can damage or ruin a crop. He points to a group of vines hit by disease that are still producing tomatoes, but not of the quality acceptable to customers.
Hard work, but with it comes rewards
Greenhouse work is not for everyone. It takes two workers to manage an acre of tomatoes, and there are currently 105 acres of greenhouses in production in Ontario.
The workers move along the long rows of vines on lifts attached to tracks. “Top work” includes wrapping new growth with supporting string, removing unwanted suckers (branches) and flowers.
Many of these workers have considerable experience in farming through work in the county’s large-scale fruit-growing industry. They start at $14 an hour, but with incentives attached to their responsibilities, they can make much more, Williams said.
Unlike work in the apple orchards, employment is steady and there’s no need for overtime because harvesting is a year-round activity — not just in the fall like an apple farm. It also allows these workers access to the benefits they might not receive working summer and fall fruit harvests, Williams said.
Intergrow will be adding about 50 jobs in Wayne County when the third greenhouse complex is ready. The second one opened just last year, he noted.
The need for more capacity comes down to customer demand, Williams explained. He’s excited to see national grocer Walmart become a greater part of its customer base, as Intergrow will now supply the chain directly.
Gates-based Wegmans was a customer at one time, but is now using a Canadian supplier. Intergrow hopes it will be a customer again, Williams said.
“It would be nice to have local support,” he said. “Walmart sees our value, Aldi sees our value, and Tops is a really good partner. Tops probably has the highest percentage of Intergrow tomatoes.”
Other customers include Idaho-based Albertsons, the second-largest grocery chain in the country, and New Jersey-based ShopRite.
Officials pleased with growth
Ontario Town Supervisor Frank Robusto said he is excited to see Intergrow’s expansion.
“It’s remarkable,” he said. “Growing up on farms that grew lots of tomatoes, I wish my father could see the facility. Intergrow is the farm of tomorrow today.
“The town of Ontario is happy they are expanding here, and we are excited to see them grow and expand. Anyone who tours the facility comes away impressed.”
Brian Pincelli, the county’s director of economic development and planning, agreed.
“We’re thrilled with Intergrow’s continued success and are proud to have them here in Wayne County,” he said. “They have an impressive operation, and their growth is a testament to the quality of their leadership and workforce.”
One change could be coming, Williams said. The company is considering growing other products with the advent of the new greenhouse to be built next year. The most likely newcomer: cucumbers.