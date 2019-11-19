SENECA FALLS — Clint Halftown and the Cayuga Nation Council he heads is the recognized leadership of the Cayuga Indian Nation for all purposes, not just to sign federal contracts, Halftown said in a Monday statement.
Halftown cited a Nov. 14 letter to Cayuga Nation Council attorney David DeBruin as binding. DeBruin sought clarification of 2016 and 2017 decisions, noting that some parties have argued that those decisions reaffirmed Halftown’s claim to leadership as only applying to enter into contracts with the federal government.
Those questions were raised by the Cayuga Nation Council of Chiefs and Clan Mothers, also known as the Unity Council, which opposed Halftown’s leadership claim.
Tara Sweeney, assistant secretary for Indian Affairs for the U.S. Department of the Interior, issued the clarification.
Halftown said Sweeney has determined that he and Cayuga Nation Council members Tim Twoguns, Gary Wheeler, Donald Jimerson and Michael Barringer are the recognized tribal leadership for the Cayugas for all purposes as a matter of law.
“I respond to reaffirm that the Maytubby decision of 2016, as upheld by the Michael Black decision in 2017, recognized the Nation’s acknowledgment of the Halftown Council as the Nation’s governing body ‘without qualification,’” Sweeney wrote. “At no point since the issuance of the Black decision has the department considered the Halftown Council’s governmental authority to be limited in any way. The Halftown Council is the Nation’s government for all purposes.”
She said she agreed with the two prior decisions that a campaign of soliciting statements of support for Halftown over other candidates as tribal leader was “a valid resolution of an inter-tribal dispute by a tribal mechanism.”
The BIA first recognized the Halftown faction as tribal leader for the purpose of signing contracts only in 2015, but after the support campaign, changed its mind.
“This determination by the federal government validates the position we have taken all along,” Halftown said. “Mainly that by participating in the statement of support campaign, our people exercised their right to determine who should lead our Nation in accordance with our laws, customs and traditions.”
Joseph Heath, the Syracuse attorney representing the Unity Council, downplayed the Sweeney letter.
“The BIA cannot interpret the Great Law or Cayuga Nation Law,” Heath said. “This letter merely proves how corrupt the BIA is. It’s another secret, backroom arrangement which promotes the BIA’s agenda of destroying traditional indigenous governments and it is an attempt to re-write the 2017 ex-parte, backroom dealing with Clint Halftown and his stable of lawyers and lobbyists.”
Heath said the U.S. Court of Appeals decision earlier this fall was correct.
“The Great Law mandates that the clan mothers select and can remove chiefs and that decisions are made in Council by consensus. A rigged, mail-in campaign was in total violation of the Great Law and Cayuga Nation Law,” he said.