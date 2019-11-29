INTERLAKEN — Out with the old, in with the new.
The village is taking steps to borrow up to $5 million to demolish, remove and replace its existing wastewater treatment plant with a new treatment plant and improvements to the existing wastewater collection system in the village.
That work will include manhole replacement, cement lining of manholes, lining of sewers that cross under or through creeks, spot repairs of critically damaged clay pipes, manhole riser recessed rim mitigation and lining of sewers.
The project also includes site improvements and acquiring and installing new furnishings, equipment, machinery and apparatus into the system.
Repayment of the borrowing will occur over a period of years within the annual village budgets and the tax levy. The sewer project has a projected useful life of 40 years.
The bonding and its purpose can only be challenged legally within 20 days from Wednesday or by Dec. 18.