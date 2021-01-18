INTERLAKEN — Water conservation measures are continuing in this southern Seneca County village, two months after an emergency was declared.
The lack of rainfall in 2020 caused the village’s water source, a well, to reach a low depth. Users were required to limit water consumption in the fall while a permanent solution — in the form of a water intake system on the west shore of Cayuga Lake — was planned and installed. Water has been trucked from the nearby village of Ovid to supplement the well.
Now, the Village Board has introduced a local law to codify water conservation measures. It was subject to a public hearing that was held Thursday.
The board may approve the measure at its next meeting.
“The current water situation in Interlaken is stabilized,” village Trustee and water commissioner Tony Del Plato said. “The village continues to be on a mandatory conservation order.”
The local law in the works would require:
• All water service to be metered, with meters furnished by the village. The property owner would be responsible for maintaining a meter’s operating condition, including protection from freezing.
• Homeowners to allow for inspection of all meters and perform all required work at their expense, with assistance from village public work staff.
• If access to meters is refused, or required repairs are not done, the village may shut off water service at the curb.
• Tampering with meters shall be a punishable offense. Illicit connections and non-metered connections shall be considered theft of services and subject to village code and state laws.
• Taps at sinks, wash basins, toilets, baths, urinals, sprinklers and other uses must be kept closed when not in actual use and must not be allowed to leak. Violations will be subject to water shut-off. Water will not be provided where there are defective or leaky fixtures.
• All unnecessary waste of water must be prevented by the consumer, subject to penalties and water shut-off. This would prohibit the filling of swimming pools, wading pools, the washing of vehicles and homes, and watering of lawns and landscaping coverings.
• Violations are subject to criminal fines of not less than $100 and not more than $250 per offense.
Del Plato said recent rains have replenished the well. He added that the village is moving ahead with Phase 2 of the water project; Phase 1 was the construction of the new water tank and upgrading the telemetry system.
“Phase 2 will develop a secondary source of water on Cayuga Lake, secure the land on the lake and have the infrastructure built for filtering and pumping of lake water to the tank,” Del Plato said.