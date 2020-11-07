COVERT — Interlaken Grange 160 will host its annual flag retirement ceremony at 3 p.m. Nov. 15 in the parking lot off Route 96 and West Covert Road, behind the Covert Baptist Church.
The public is invited to bring no-longer-serviceable American flags for proper disposal. Flags may be dropped off at the Covert Town Clerk’s office, the Interlaken Village Office, or on the Grange Hall porch.
Before Memorial Day, Interlaken Grange members place more than 350 flags on veterans’ graves at Lake View Cemetery in Interlaken. After Veterans Day those flags are removed. Flags no longer fit to be displayed must be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.
The Interlaken Fire Department will be standing by with its rescue pumper.
For more information, contact Grange Secretary Phil Stannard at (607) 532-4627.