INTERLAKEN — This Seneca County village has been awarded a $1.25 million state grant toward the replacement of its wastewater treatment plant on Cayuga Street.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the grant in late December.
The current plant was built in 1956. It has been deemed inefficient, as well as experiencing excessive inflow and infiltration of storm water. The village is close to Cayuga Lake, which is being evaluated for potential limits total maximum loads of pollutants released into the lake.
The total cost to replace the plant and upgrade the collection system is $5.3 million. Other state grants and loans cover the remaining cost.
Other state grants for Seneca County include:
• The town of Seneca Falls will receive $1.28 million to help replace existing water meters with advance metering infrastructure technology.
• Keystone Mills LLC in Fayette was awarded $500,000 to help pay for construction of a new conventional feed grain mill to increase production of organic feed to support the agricultural industry.
• The National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls will receive $500,000 to help pay for the continuing renovation of the former Seneca Knitting Mill into the Hall of Fame’s new home. The money will go toward a full stairwell, upper floor build-out, and a rebuild of the historic bell tower.
• The town of Fayette will receive $168,750 from the state so it can partner with multiple organizations to complete road drainage assessments to advance Seneca and Cayuga Lake watershed management plans.
• The village of Waterloo has been awarded $85,754 to acquire and install floating docks at Oak Island, to replace aging docks and add to the existing docks, to accommodate increased use. Accessible ramps will be installed too.
• Seneca County will receive $50,000 to complete a housing needs assessment.